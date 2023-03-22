Notre Dame linebacker announces retirement

Notre Dame linebacker Will Schweitzer has announced his retirement from football. Schweitzer was set to be getting ready for his junior season with the Irish in the wake of finding out about a heart condition. Schweitzer announced the news on social media Wednesday as Notre Dame was getting set to open spring practice.

Schweitzer came to Notre Dame from Los Gatos, California where he was rated as a three-star recruit by each 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. Schweitzer played in three games for the Irish during his career, recording a tackle in a 55-0 win over Georgia Tech in November of his freshman year.

All the best to Will in the rest of his time at Notre Dame and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire