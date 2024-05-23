Notre Dame’s legendary softball head coach Deanna Gumpf is retiring

For the last 23 seasons, Notre Dame softball has been coached by Deanna Gumpf, as she has complied an impressive record of 882-392.

Unfortunately for the Irish, Gumpf has announced that she will be stepping away from coaching and retiring. A streak of 21-seasons where Notre Dame made the NCAA Tournament along with being the winningest coach in any sport in Irish history will leave massive shoes to fill.

Her final season wasn’t the way that she wanted to go out, as the Irish struggled to a 27-23 record and an 8th place tie in the ACC. Gumpf will be remembered for having 13 seasons with over 40 wins as well.

BREAKING NEWS: Longtime #NotreDame softball coach @NDcoachGumpf announces her retirement after 23 seasons in South Bend. Gumpf leaves as the winningest coach in school history in ANY sport with 882 wins and 21 straight NCAA Tournament appearances. pic.twitter.com/wbd8tFqXOR — Pete Byrne WSBT (@PeteByrneSports) May 23, 2024

