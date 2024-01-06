Notre Dame legend speaks on son’s recruitment vs. his own

Few defensive lineman have come through Notre Dame or the San Francisco 49ers and made the impact Bryant Young made.

At Notre Dame he helped lead a downright nasty defense and make the middle of the line of scrimmage nearly impossible for opponents to generate anything through.

In the NFL it was more of the same as Young stepped in his rookie year and helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl championship. Years later he’d be enshrined in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So what was recruiting like for Young compared to his son (also named Bryce) who recently signed as part of Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class?

The older Young was in attendance at the All-American Bowl to see the younger play on the big stage. He shared a few minutes with NBC during the game to discuss exactly that.

.@ProFootballHOF member and @NDFootball alum Bryant Young discusses the difference between his recruitment and that of his son, Bryce. pic.twitter.com/EEqbAhl2Zo — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) January 6, 2024

Notre Dame also landed a commitment from 2025 defensive lineman Christopher Burgess of Chicago during the game.

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Historical

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on…

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

US Presswire Sports Archive

Jan 2, 1979; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame head coach LOU HOLTZ prior to…

Jan 2, 1979; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame head coach LOU HOLTZ prior to the 1989 Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia at Sun Devil Stadium.The Irish defeated the Mountaineers 34-21 to win the National Championship and finish the season undefeated at 12-0. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Historical

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on…

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Historical

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on…

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Historical

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on…

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

LOU HOLTZ

** FILE ** Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz waves to the crowd after Notre Dame defeated…

** FILE ** Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz waves to the crowd after Notre Dame defeated Miami in South Bend, Ind., in this Oct 15, 1988 file photo. Holtz, whp won a national championship with the Fighting Irish in 1988, walked away from coaching Monday, Nov. 22, 2004 ending a 33-year career that was one of the most successful and colorful in college football history. (AP Photo/File)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NOTRE DAME V N. WEST

4 SEP 1993: NOTRE DAME''S HEAD COACH LOU HOLTZ WITH HIS TEAM IN THE BACKGROUND. Mandatory…

4 SEP 1993: NOTRE DAME''S HEAD COACH LOU HOLTZ WITH HIS TEAM IN THE BACKGROUND. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Oct 1988; South Bend, IN, ISA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz during…

Oct 1988; South Bend, IN, ISA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz during the 1988 season at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Malcolm Emmons

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year-Press Conference

Jan 10, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Two time Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year recipient Lou…

Jan 10, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Two time Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year recipient Lou Holtz speaks during Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year press conference at Renaissance Hotel Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the statue of Lou Holtz outside…

Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the statue of Lou Holtz outside of Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Fighting Irish-Spring Game

Apr. 21, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

Apr. 21, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz (left) and former Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian walk off the field following the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Holtz and Parseghian were guest coaches for the game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz makes his pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Oct 2, 1993; Stanford, CAL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

Oct 2, 1993; Stanford, CAL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the field prior to the game against Stanford Cardinal at Foster Field at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

unknown date 1993; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

unknown date 1993; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz leads his team onto the field during the 1993 season at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN; USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou…

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN; USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sideline at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Oct 21, 1995; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz addresses…

Oct 21, 1995; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz addresses his team in the locker room post game after playing Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

Oct 28, 1989; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sideline against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Unknown date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz…

Unknown date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz with receiver Tim Brown (81) on the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Nov 28, 1987, Miami Gardens, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou…

Nov 28, 1987, Miami Gardens, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz (left) on the field talking with Miami Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson (right) at Sun Life Stadium during the 1987 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Michigan v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND,IN - SEPTEMBER 13: Former head coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish…

SOUTH BEND,IN - SEPTEMBER 13: Former head coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stands with players before the game against the Michigan Wolverines on September 13, 2008 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Discover Orange Bowl - West Virginia v Clemson

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 04: ESPN analyst Lou Holtz congratulates players from the West Virginia…

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 04: ESPN analyst Lou Holtz congratulates players from the West Virginia Mountaineers after they won 70-33 against the Clemson Tigers during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 4, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz

30 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz looks on during a game…

30 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz looks on during a game against the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won the game, 27-20.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz

30 Sep 1995: Head coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stands with Head…

30 Sep 1995: Head coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stands with Head coach John Cooper of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 45-26. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Notre Dame

23 Nov 1996: Fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit in the Notre Dame student…

23 Nov 1996: Fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit in the Notre Dame student section display their affection for head coach Lou Holtz as he coaches his last home game in the Irish''s match up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Notre Dame Stadium i

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Rutgers V Notre Dame

23 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz (lef0 confers with his successor…

23 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz (lef0 confers with his successor Bob Davie during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won the game, 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jonat

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz

23 Sep 1989: Coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish watches his players during…

23 Sep 1989: Coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish watches his players during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won the game 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Ohio State Spring Game

Apr 15, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Lou Holtz prior to…

Apr 15, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Lou Holtz prior to the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Ohio State Spring Game

Apr 15, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Lou Holtz, (left) Nike founder Phil Knight (center), Ohio State…

Apr 15, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Lou Holtz, (left) Nike founder Phil Knight (center), Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and Ezekiel Elliott prior to the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

News: Republican National Convention

August 26, 2020; Washington, D.C., USA; (Editors Note: Screen grab from Republican National Convention video stream)…

August 26, 2020; Washington, D.C., USA; (Editors Note: Screen grab from Republican National Convention video stream) Former football coach, Lou Holtz, speaks remotely during the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Mandatory Credit: Republican National Convention via USA TODAY NETWORK

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Lou Holtz, Dick Vitale and Mark Pentecost. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer…

Lou Holtz, Dick Vitale and Mark Pentecost. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 52

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz

3 Sep 1994: Coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish argues with the official…

3 Sep 1994: Coach Lou Holtz of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish argues with the official during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Notre Dame won the game 42-15. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Holtz and Barnett

2 Sep 1995: Head coach Lou Holtz of the University of Notre Dame congratulates head coach…

2 Sep 1995: Head coach Lou Holtz of the University of Notre Dame congratulates head coach Gary Barnett of Nortwestern University after the Wildcats 17-15 win over Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Lou Holtz

23 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz talks to his team during…

23 Nov 1996: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz talks to his team during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won the game, 62-0. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

College Football: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Sep 4, 2004; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina coach Lou Holtz on the sideline during a…

Sep 4, 2004; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina coach Lou Holtz on the sideline during a game against Vanderbilt at Nashville. South Carolina won the game 31-6. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Ara Parseghian, Brian Kelly, Lou Holtz

From left, former Notre Dame football coach Ara Parsgehian, current coach Brian Kelly, and former coach…

From left, former Notre Dame football coach Ara Parsgehian, current coach Brian Kelly, and former coach Lou Holtz smile for a photo at the Legends golf outing in Bridgman, Mi. Tuesday June 12, 2013. AP Photo/Joe Raymond

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

9563b191a4b446dbaa71ff1462ad60b6

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, middle, stands with former coaches Lou Holtz, left, and Ara Parseghian…

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, middle, stands with former coaches Lou Holtz, left, and Ara Parseghian during a golf outing in June 2012. AP Photo/Joe Raymond

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://fightingirishwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire