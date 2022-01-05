Notre Dame legend passes away

One of the best players Notre Dame has seen has passed away at 67 years old.

Ross Browner, a two-time All-American selection, 1973 and 1977 national champion, and College Football Hall of Fame selection, died Tuesday.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, Ross Browner. The world has lost a Titan, @CFBHOF member, @Bengals Legend, but he was most proud of being an @NDFootball alumnus. Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now. pic.twitter.com/GfySnefdyV — Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) January 5, 2022

Browner was the recipient of several awards while at Notre Dame including the Outland Trophy, UPI Lineman of the Year, Maxwell Award, and Lombardi Award.

After his time at Notre Dame, Browner was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals where he would go on to help them to an AFC championship and Super Bowl XVI appearance. He set a record for most tackles in a Super Bowl game in the Bengals loss to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers.

Browner spent the majority of his career with the Bengals but had stops with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and Green Bay Packers.

Browner is the father of former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Max Starks and Rylan Browner, who played collegiate football at Arizona. His brothers Jimmie, Keith, and Joey all played in the NFL as well.

Browner was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.