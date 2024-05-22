Notre Dame legend Aaron Taylor to join ‘College Football Today’ on CBS

Since he stopped playing, former Notre Dame All-American aaron taylor has had a successful broadcasting career. Most of that has been with CBS Sports, and he’s paid his dues enough that he now will be featured on one of its top college football shows.

Taylor has been announced as an addition to “College Football Today”, the top pregame show on CBS Sports. He’s earned it after many years as the lead college football analyst on the CBS Sports Network. He will join the existing team of Adam Zucker, Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel.

CBS Sports executive Harold Bryant said the following:

“Aaron’s extensive football IQ has been integral to our coverage for many years, and we look forward to him joining Adam, BJ and Rick on Saturdays given their deep chemistry cemented over the years on ‘Inside College Football’. And as we extend our postgame coverage, Aaron’s personality and analysis will be a welcome addition with more runway to recap the most pivotal games and moments from earlier in the day.”

Meanwhile, Taylor said this, playing up his comparable youth in doing so:

“BJ, Rick, Adam and I have so much respect for the sport and for the platform we’re given to break down all the exciting twists and turns that college football offers. t gives us the freedom to not take ourselves too seriously and have some fun at each other’s expense. I can’t wait to sit with those guys on Saturdays and be the one person at the desk who isn’t battling a receding hairline.”

Remember that the Irish play Purdue on CBS on Sept. 14. That definitely will be the ideal day to watch if you’re an Irish fan, and it will be interesting to see how, if at all, Taylor plays up his alma mater.

