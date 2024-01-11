Notre Dame left out of Way Too Early Top 25…if you get the joke
2024 will be the first college football season of its kind. In addition to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the SEC and Big Ten are growing into super conferences. That is not lost on Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, who took advantage of the impending college football structure by posting his Way Too Early Top 25:
My Way Too Early Top 25 for 2024
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Oregon
4. Alabama
5. Ohio State
6. Texas
7. Ole Miss
8. Washington
9. Penn State
10. Missouri
11. Oklahoma
12. LSU
13. Tennessee
14. USC
15. UCLA
16. Texas A&M
17. Kentucky
18. Wisconsin
19. Iowa
20. Illinois
21.…
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 10, 2024
Don’t be fooled by Notre Dame getting left off this list though. Every other legitimate Way Too Early Top 25 has the Irish highly ranked going into next season.
No. The joke here is that the Big Ten and SEC will occupy every single space of the poll. While that is unlikely to happen, it does highlight how many programs have been swallowed up by these expanding conferences. It probably would not be shocking either if this actually came to pass.
So this is not a call to hang Fornelli from the Golden Dome. Rather, know when something’s a joke so that you can react appropriately.
