Notre Dame left out of Way Too Early Top 25…if you get the joke

2024 will be the first college football season of its kind. In addition to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, the SEC and Big Ten are growing into super conferences. That is not lost on Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, who took advantage of the impending college football structure by posting his Way Too Early Top 25:

My Way Too Early Top 25 for 2024 1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Oregon

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

6. Texas

7. Ole Miss

8. Washington

9. Penn State

10. Missouri

11. Oklahoma

12. LSU

13. Tennessee

14. USC

15. UCLA

16. Texas A&M

17. Kentucky

18. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Illinois

21.… — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 10, 2024

Don’t be fooled by Notre Dame getting left off this list though. Every other legitimate Way Too Early Top 25 has the Irish highly ranked going into next season.

No. The joke here is that the Big Ten and SEC will occupy every single space of the poll. While that is unlikely to happen, it does highlight how many programs have been swallowed up by these expanding conferences. It probably would not be shocking either if this actually came to pass.

So this is not a call to hang Fornelli from the Golden Dome. Rather, know when something’s a joke so that you can react appropriately.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire