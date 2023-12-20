Notre Dame lands top-rated receiver in 15 years

Notre Dame had an uneventful Wednesday to open the early signing period and that is meant in the best way possible. Just hours after the window opened, every single player Notre Dame expected to sign their national letters of intent did exactly that.

As a result Notre Dame moved up in the majority of industry rankings as teams such as Florida saw star commitments choose to sign elsewhere.

One star player that Notre Dame signed is wide receiver Cam Williams of Illinois. Williams enters Notre Dame having the distinction of being the first five-star Irish wide receiver in over a decade.

In fact, he’s the first five-star wide receiver Notre Dame has landed since getting Michael Floyd in the 2008 recruiting class.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Cam Williams 🤝 Michael Floyd Notre Dame just signed its first 5️⃣⭐️ WR since Floyd in the 2008 recruiting cycle ☘️ Williams is an elite talent arrives in South Bend from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South 🏈 More on Williams here: https://t.co/7rd6o5yCxn pic.twitter.com/HUeHta9aoX — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 20, 2023

Michael Floyd went on to play four seasons at Notre Dame and set essentially every program receiving record. If Williams can come even close to touching what Floyd did as a player then it’s going to be a very special couple of years ahead for Williams and the Notre Dame offense.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire