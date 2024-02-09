Notre Dame lands monster 2025 tackle from Wisconsin

Notre Dame football currently has the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings and it just got stronger on Thursday.

Wisconsin offensive tackle Owen Strebig, the 6-foot, 8-inch and 295-pounder, committed to the Irish. As one of the top players in the country, the No. 13 offensive tackle and 127th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Notre Dame has added yet another impressive player to its current group.

At the moment, the Irish have 14 total commitment, as Strebig is the top offensive lineman of the group and second player to be verballed to Notre Dame in the cycle.

Committed to the University of Notre Dame. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sMV43KEcx1 — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) February 8, 2024

