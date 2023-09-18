Notre Dame lands massive quarterback commitment: Social media reacts

Notre Dame landed one of their biggest pieces in the 2025 recruiting class puzzle Monday as quarterback Deuce Knight made his commitment. Knight is a four-star prospect according to most outlets and rated as a top-50 player overall by most.

Knight is scheduled to be on campus for the Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown this weekend but when he gets there he’ll certainly be bringing a bit more buzz with him.

If you think Notre Dame fans were already stoked that the team is 4-0 and is hosting the biggest game of a huge college football weekend Saturday, try telling them that they just landed a big-time quarterback for the future.

It’s safe to say they’re even more excited now. Check out the best social media reactions to Knight’s commitment below.

"Time to get to work!"

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The No. 3 QB in the ‘25 Class chose the Fighting Irish over Ole Miss, Tennessee, & Auburn “I’m ready to work to bring some more nattys to South Bend, Go Irish!!☘️”https://t.co/dtkKDuQKvX pic.twitter.com/gPhO587QQa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 18, 2023

Irish land their man

Notre Dame lands its top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, Deuce Knight. He's a Top 50 player on On3 and ESPN. He's a Top 10 quarterback on all four major recruiting services. https://t.co/JyuxDo8LLs — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 18, 2023

Big-time potential

Absolutely huge recruiting win for #NotreDame heading into its home tilt w/ Ohio State. If you took DeShone Kizer when he was at #ND, but added more arm strength & arm talent in general, more elusiveness in carrying the ball, more ‘It Factor,’ that may be Knight’s potential. https://t.co/YLha0Hh5ze — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) September 18, 2023

Huuuuge

Notre Dame lands the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the class of 2025. Hugeeeee news for the Fighting Irish. https://t.co/MyYJkT3Rq8 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 18, 2023

Boom!

BOOOOM. High 4🌟 (70 NATL.) QB Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) has committed to the University of Notre Dame over Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and others! ☘️ #ThinkBig pic.twitter.com/L3zOS4Yqnn — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 18, 2023

Good start to Freeman's day

Marcus Freeman is here for Ohio State week. Something tells me his “the day started out pretty good” comment was a nod to Notre Dame just securing a commitment from highly-ranked QB recruit Deuce Knight a few moments ago. Just a hunch. pic.twitter.com/o09rADx9rB — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 18, 2023

Freeman Factor

Since Marcus Freeman has become Head Coach, QB recruiting has been unreal. 2023- Kenny Minchey

2024- CJ Carr

2025- Deuce Knight That’s how it’s supposed to be done. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) September 18, 2023

The young man gets it...

"I feel like Notre Dame is the spot where I can succeed on and off the field just because they can compete for a natty every year and still be top in academics." — @DeuceKnight https://t.co/viwjerEjBz — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) September 18, 2023

Big recruiting win

What could it be?

Notre Dame quarterback recruiting has skyrocketed in the last year and a half. Wonder why https://t.co/GEmwyErooM — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) September 18, 2023

