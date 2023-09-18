Advertisement

Notre Dame lands massive quarterback commitment: Social media reacts

Nick Shepkowski
·3 min read
7

Notre Dame landed one of their biggest pieces in the 2025 recruiting class puzzle Monday as quarterback Deuce Knight made his commitment.  Knight is a four-star prospect according to most outlets and rated as a top-50 player overall by most.

Knight is scheduled to be on campus for the Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown this weekend but when he gets there he’ll certainly be bringing a bit more buzz with him.

If you think Notre Dame fans were already stoked that the team is 4-0 and is hosting the biggest game of a huge college football weekend Saturday, try telling them that they just landed a big-time quarterback for the future.

It’s safe to say they’re even more excited now.  Check out the best social media reactions to Knight’s commitment below.

"Time to get to work!"

Irish land their man

Big-time potential

Huuuuge

Boom!

Good start to Freeman's day

Freeman Factor

The young man gets it...

Big recruiting win

What could it be?

