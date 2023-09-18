Notre Dame lands major quarterback commitment for 2025 class!

If it wasn’t a big enough week already for Notre Dame football, it just got that much bigger for the future. That’s because Notre Dame landed a commitment from 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight.

Knight, a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ratings, chose Notre Dame over a few SEC powerhouses such as Alabama, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

Knight checks in at 6-4.5″ and weighs 195-pounds. He’s from George County High School in Mississippi but had transferred to powerhouse Lipscomb Academy in Nashville earlier this year. After three games he was home sick and chose to head back to Mississippi where he’ll soon resume his junior season.

We’ll have plenty of reaction to Knight’s decision as Notre Dame now has one of the biggest pieces of their 2025 recruiting puzzle in place.

Check out Knight’s commitment video below and be sure to follow along here at Fighting Irish Wire as we’ll have more on his commitment as well as the showdown with Ohio State on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire