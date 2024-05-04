Advertisement

Notre Dame lands Ivy League defensive tackle preferred walk-on

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Although Notre Dame football’s recent additions haven’t been the most impressive prospects, anytime you can fill a roster full of experience college players, it should be seen as a plus.

The Irish did exactly that on Saturday, as they accepted a commitment from Columbia defensive tackle Quentin Autry as a preferred walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but what stands out are his academic qualities.

As Jack Soble shared on social media, Autry was a national merit scholar, in the Spanish national honors society, won an honors Chemistry II award, and was his class President while in high school.

It’s a win-win for both parties, as Autry can continue his educational journey in South Bend while getting a chance to excel on the field as well.

