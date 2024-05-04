Notre Dame lands Ivy League defensive tackle preferred walk-on

Although Notre Dame football’s recent additions haven’t been the most impressive prospects, anytime you can fill a roster full of experience college players, it should be seen as a plus.

The Irish did exactly that on Saturday, as they accepted a commitment from Columbia defensive tackle Quentin Autry as a preferred walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but what stands out are his academic qualities.

As Jack Soble shared on social media, Autry was a national merit scholar, in the Spanish national honors society, won an honors Chemistry II award, and was his class President while in high school.

Some of new Notre Dame DT Quentin Autry’s academic accomplishments: – National Merit Scholar

– Spanish National Honors Society

– Honors Chemistry II Award

– Elected Student Government President at Notre Dame H.S. (NJ) pic.twitter.com/8L1TkNmIPp — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) May 4, 2024

It’s a win-win for both parties, as Autry can continue his educational journey in South Bend while getting a chance to excel on the field as well.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire