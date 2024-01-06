Notre Dame lands Illinois 2025 edge rusher

Notre Dame football added another top prospect to its 2025 class, the top overall group according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

Illinois edge rusher Christoper Burgess had the national stage at the All-American Bowl, where he announced his verbal pledge to the Irish. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 240-pound pass rusher is ranked as one of the best players in the country, the No. 18 defensive lineman and 147th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Burgess chose Notre Dame over a very impressive list of schools, which included Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and others. He becomes the fifth defensive lineman in the Irish’s 2025 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Christopher Burgess tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’5 225 EDGE from Chicago, IL chose the Fighting Irish over Alabama, Michigan, & Ohio State “A natty coming to South Bend, trust me.”https://t.co/ZIPFpX5wuC pic.twitter.com/XwLS785C84 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire