Notre Dame lands commitment from a Wafle

For the second recruiting class in a row Notre Dame‘s first two verbal commitments come on the defensive line. Last year it was Keon Keely and Brenan Vernon getting the cycle started with spring commitments and at this past spring game Brandon Davis-Swain announced his commitment to the 2024 class.

Joining Davis-Swain in the 2024 recruiting class will be defensive lineman Owen Wafle who announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday. Wafle is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals while On3 pegs him as a three-star talent. The 6-2, 267-pounder from Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey chose Notre Dame over scholarship offers from Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, and others.

According to MaxPreps, Wafle recorded 47 total tackles and five tackles for loss as a sophomore last season.

