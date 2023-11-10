Notre Dame lands commitment from 2025 Illinois defender recruit

Elmhurst, Illinois is starting to become a hotbed for 2025 Notre Dame defensive commits. Earlier this year, the Irish received a commitment from defense end recruit Joseph Reiff from York. Now, IC Catholic Prep in the same town has a commit for the same recruiting class in edge rusher Dom Hulak, who announced his decision Friday.

Like Reiff, Hulak was recruited by al golden and Al Washington. They beat out offers from many other schools, all of which were either in or near the Midwest. They included Louisville, Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

According to 247Sports, Hulak is ranked eighth on the list of 2025 Illinois recruits. Reiff is right behind him at ninth.

Hulak is the eighth commit in Notre Dame’s 2025 class, which ranks third on 247Sports behind Georgia and Alabama. The Irish are the highest-ranked program on the list without a five-star recruit. Fortunately, it’s early enough that that still can change.

