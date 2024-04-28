Notre Dame lands a commitment from 2025 Florida safety

Notre Dame football has been doing a great job of recruiting the 2025 cycle and once again they won a battle for an elite prospect.

The Irish landed a commitment from Florida safety Dallas Golden, as he picked Notre Dame over Florida State, Clemson, and Georgia. Considered as one of the best recruits in the country, he ranks as the No 95 overall player and 11th safety according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

One of the reasons why Golden was so sought after was his versatility, as he is ranked as a safety but could play cornerback as well. His 6-foot and 176-pound frame is more in line with playing on the outside as opposed to the back end of the Irish defense.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!!☘️✝️ https://t.co/UqmCYhg3pO — Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) April 28, 2024

Golden is the 20th total commitment of the class and pushes the Irish back to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

