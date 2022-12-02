Notre Dame lands another speedy receiver in 2023 recruiting class

Notre Dame has landed another commitment, their 26th overall, in the 2023 recruiting class. Kaleb Smith, a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver from Reedy High School in Texas. Smith joins defensive back Peyton Bowen and receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James as Texas high school football stars in Notre Dame’s class.

Smith is coming off a senior season where he caught 53 passes for 786 yards and six touchdowns. His junior year saw him catch 35 passes for 475 yards and six more touchdowns.

Smith was on campus for Notre Dame’s blowout victory over Clemson this year which came a short time after he de-committed from Texas Tech. He chose the Irish over Texas Tech who he had as his only other finalist on Thursday evening.

This only adds more depth to a position that needs it at Notre Dame, and adds to a class that is seen currently as one of the nation’s top two or three according to nearly every major outlet.

List

Meet Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Class Commitments

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire