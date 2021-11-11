Notre Dame lands another four-star offensive lineman

Notre Dame has landed the 22nd commitment in their 2022 recruiting class as offensive tackle Aamil Wagner of Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio announced his pledge on Thursday.

Wagner is listed at 6-6, 265-pounds and chose Notre Dame from the over-25 scholarship offers he received. Among those were Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Northwestern, and plenty of others.

Also on that list was the University of Kentucky where Wagner’s brother is a graduate assistant.

Wagner is listed as a four-star prospect on both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports lists him as the 11th best offensive tackle prospect in this recruiting cycle while Rivals has him 23rd.

Wagner shared with 247Sports why he chose Notre Dame:

“I choose Notre Dame because the coaches made the university feel like home and I felt that Notre Dame can not only provide me with a great football career but can put me in the best position for life after football” – Aamil Wagner

Wagner becomes the fourth Notre Dame offensive line commitment in the 2022 class, joining Ashton Craig, Ty Chan, and Joey Tanona, all of which also have four-star ratings.

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn deserves credit for pulling in this commitment as the Irish. It’s also worth noting that Wagner attends the same high school that Notre Dame assistant coaches Marcus Freeman and Mike Mickens attended so even they coach the other side of the ball, I’d imagine that connection didn’t hurt, either.

This is a huge commitment that feels like when you find a fifty dollar bill in a pair of dress pants you hadn’t worn in years.

