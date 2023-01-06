Notre Dame lands All-ACC QB Sam Hartman, gets the offensive upgrade it needed

Sam Hartman, widely regarded as the top transfer quarterback this offseason, is heading to Notre Dame. He announced his decision on social media Thursday and will spend his final year of college eligibility with the Irish.

Hartman’s decision to pick Notre Dame had been expected since he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27.

Sam Hartman is the all-time leading passer in Wake Forest history with 12,967 yards and 110 touchdown passes.

He joins a Notre Dame program that is projected to start next season highly ranked. The Irish finished 9-4 and won six of their final seven games. That included a bowl victory over ranked South Carolina, an upset of ranked Clemson, and a blowout victory at ranked Syracuse.

This year, Hartman threw for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns, playing in 12 games after missing Wake Forest’s season opener with a blood clot. Hartman went 27-18 as a Demon Deacon starter, including a 19-8 record the past two years at Wake.

USC plays Notre Dame in South Bend on October 14, 2023. That could be one of the biggest games of the year, so mark your calendar. Sam Hartman versus Caleb Williams has the potential to be a classic meeting in the rivalry. It could be a battle of top Heisman Trophy candidates and NFL draft prospects. Notre Dame now has the upgrade it needed at quarterback. The Fighting Irish offense just became a much bigger problem and concern for USC’s defense.

