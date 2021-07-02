Notre Dame lands 3-star cornerback recruit Jayden Bellamy

Notre Dame’s secondary will be getting a big boost after the coming season. Jayden Bellamy, a three-star cornerback and Oradell, New Jersey, native who plays at Bergen Catholic, has committed to the Irish:

If it was easy, Everyone would do it. #GoIrish☘️ C O M M I T T E D ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/tWR3BkMrMJ — Jayden Bellamy (@jaydenknows_) July 2, 2021

Bellamy, who made an official visit to Notre Dame on June 18, chose the Irish after previously narrowing his selection down to them, Rutgers and Penn State. Before that, he had a slightly bigger finalist field of Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.

When asked by Blue and Gold why he picked the Irish, Bellamy, the 17th commitment among players who will arrive in South Bend in 2022, said the following:

“Academics played a big part, and I bonded the best with Coach [Mike] Mickens, Coach [Marcus] Freeman and the whole staff. When I was with them during the visit, we were making a lot of jokes, and ever since they offered me, they went after me hard. That played a part, too.”

The Irish stand to lose only a few senior cornerbacks after the 2021 season. The majority of that unit is made up of freshmen and sophomores. By the time Bellamy comes, that group will have gotten to know each other a lot. There will be no shortage of players to show him the ropes. The best part for Bellamy is this is the group he will consider his brothers going forward.