Notre Dame knocking on NCAA Tournament door

It’s been nothing short of incredible to see the turnaround Notre Dame has made on the basketball court under Mike Brey this season. After a slow start and an embarrassing blowout loss at Boston College in early-December it was looking like another bleak winter for the men’s basketball team.

If you haven’t been paying attention to them because of that though, now would be a good time to get aboard.

Notre Dame sits at 15-7 overall and 8-3 in ACC play after their win at Miami earlier this week. As a result the Irish appear to be knocking on the NCAA Tournament door.

Joe Lunardi at ESPN doesn’t have Notre Dame in his latest Bracketology but they’re included in the First Four Out category, up from last week when he had them in the Next Four Out.

Meanwhile, longtime college basketball expert Jon Rothstein, now of College Hoops Today included Notre Dame in his projected field of 68 on Friday morning.

Notre Dame is in the middle of perhaps the most difficult part of their ACC slate as they lost Monday night to Duke, beat Miami on Wednesday, and now travel to North Carolina State on Saturday night. The Irish have just nine regular season games remaining counting Saturday, but none occur versus ranked opponents.

