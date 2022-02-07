Notre Dame knocking on door of latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After perhaps their most difficult week of the regular season that saw a makeup home game against Duke, a mid-week trip to Miami, and a Saturday contest at North Carolina State, Notre Dame managed a 2-1 mark over that time and showed all the signs of an ever-improving basketball team.

That didn’t get the Irish in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY’s top 25 this week, but it did get them in the receiving votes category which is a big step towards a possibile tournament bid.

Duke checked into the rankings at six while Miami was the only ACC team besides Notre Dame in the receiving votes category.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 19-2 786 (18) – 2 Auburn 22-1 784 (16) -1 3 Purdue 20-3 698 – 4 Kentucky 19-4 682 +3 5 Arizona 19-2 666 – 6 Duke 19-3 649 – 7 Houston 20-2 605 +2 8 Kansas 19-3 602 +2 9 Texas Tech 18-5 481 +5 10 Baylor 19-4 478 -2 11 Providence 20-2 477 +4 12 UCLA 16-4 424 -8 13 Illinois 17-5 411 +5 14 Wisconsin 18-4 389 -3 15 Villanova 17-6 368 -3 16 Ohio State 14-5 308 – 17 Michigan State 17-5 280 -4 18 Tennessee 16-6 231 +2 19 Marquette 16-7 193 +5 20 Texas 17-6 157 +1 21 USC 19-4 148 -2 22 Saint Mary’s 19-4 89 +6 23 Connecticut 15-6 85 -6 24 Murray State 22-2 68 +9 25 Wake Forest 19-5 51 +9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

Notre Dame returns to the court Wednesday night when they play host to Louisville before going on the road to take on Clemson on Saturday.

