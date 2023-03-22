Notre Dame junior tight end will medically retire due to heart condition

With spring practice beginning today for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there is always updates on players and their futures.

For junior Will Schweitzer, today was always going to be difficult. In a post made to Twitter, the third-year tight end from California has medically retired from football due to a congenital heart condition.

He will continue to be a part of the Irish football family and stay enrolled in school to finish out his degree. It is unfortunate that Schweitzer and his family had to go through this, but on the bright side, he has made a full recovery and his future prognosis looks very promising.

As a prospect, Schweitzer was rated as the 592nd overall prospect and the 64th best linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports composite. We wish Will nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

More!

Home, sweet home! Notre Dame baseball wins their home opener Notre Dame offers sophomore All-American athlete a scholarship Notre Dame the new No. 1 in men's lacrosse Notre Dame Football 2023 Positional Group Rankings: Offense Five developments that all eyes will be on for Notre Dame’s spring practices

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire