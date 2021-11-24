Notre Dame jumps up in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Irish needed some help and after the latest College Football Playoff rankings, they’re getting the assistance they need. As today’s rankings dropped, Notre Dame see’s just a few teams ahead of them and no conference championship game needed. Find out where the Irish along with every other school ended up in the latest CFP rankings.
25-21
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
25 – Arkansas
24 – Houston
23 – Clemson
22 – UTSA
21 – SDSU
20-16
USA TODAY NETWORK
20 – NC St.
19 – Utah
18 – Wake Forest
17 – Pittsburgh
16 – Iowa
15-11
Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) rushes against Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
15 – Texas A&M
14 – Wisconsin
13 – BYU
12 – Michigan State
11 – Oregon
10-6
Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
10 – Oklahoma
9 – Ole Miss
8 – Baylor
7 – Oklahoma State
6 – Notre Dame
5-1
Nov 20, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts with running back Kenny McIntosh (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
5 – Michigan
4 – Cincinnati
3 – Alabama
2 – Ohio State
1 – Georgia
