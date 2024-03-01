What If Notre Dame Joined the Big Ten?

Amid all of the recent alterations and changes to the playoff system and conferences themselves, the discussion about Notre Dame and if and or when they may join a conference has resurfaced. Many speculate, and I agree with said speculation, that if the Irish were to join a conference it would likely be the Big Ten. The same group that barred Notre Dame from joining about 100 years ago.

Why the Big Ten? Money, geography, and a good academic fit top the list.

Rather than debate if this will ever happen, which has no direct answer at this time, I’d like to take some time to focus on what it would look like for the Irish if it did happen. Traditional Notre Dame fans such as I would undoubtedly have some existential wounds from the move that may never fully heal, but it isn’t all bad. In fact, there would be many tangible benefits to joining.

For now, I will try to push aside my affinity for the Irish’s independence and explore the plus side of what football life would look like for Notre Dame in the B10.

Power Player Security

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Right now it’s crystal clear the SEC and B10 are driving most of the changes that are taking place. They are the 2 stand-out power players in all of the discussions and they have leverage. Leverage they have no interest in losing and are more focused on using.

Especially with the expansion of both of these conferences, I don’t see the power dynamics changing anytime soon. This would mean that if the Irish jumped aboard they would be joining one of the groups who swings a big stick and Notre Dame would find comfort in this. This group will be safe and secure no matter what changes happen in CFB. This would be a very safe landing for the Irish.

TV Revenue

USA TODAY SPORTS

If Notre Dame were to ever join the B10, TV money would be a key factor in the decision. Interestingly, the B10 and Notre Dame share deals with NBC for football coverage albeit with different payout structures.

If Notre Dame were to join the conference, there would be no more worries about the Irish’s deal with NBC not being near enough to keep pace with the B10’s deal thus making it harder for Notre Dame to compete. Under this scenario, the Irish would enjoy full B10 revenue share rights in perpetuity and they would be robust guaranteed numbers.

No Playoff Tax

Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

If Notre Dame joined the B10, they would no longer be ineligible for a round 1 post-season bye. The Irish would have the exact same access as every conference team and would be able to enjoy a bye when warranted.

While this fact gets mentioned often, I don’t feel it would be a main driver of the move in the way TV revenue is. I think this is largely because Notre Dame feels pretty good about the deal they negotiated and doesn’t have a big problem with the no-bye rule, even though mainstream media would like you to think otherwise.

Academics

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Academics are a big part of Notre Dame and that will never change. If the Irish made a full-time conference move, one of their chief priorities would be ensuring the conference was a great academic fit. The B10 is just that. So much so that last year Notre Dame attained AAU status which is a requirement of each member school. Curious indeed.

In my opinion, the ACC is a sinking ship with an awful TV deal that the Irish should and will avoid at all costs. While the SEC is very intriguing in terms of football, it doesn’t line up as well academically with Notre Dame as the B10 does.

All Sports

Football Scheduling

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of football scheduling, joining the B10 would be wildly entertaining. Nearly every game the Irish would play would have major intrigue to me outside of Maryland, Rutgers, and Minnesota. Old rivalries could be renewed and new ones sparked.

Also, with USC joining the B10, the game that all Notre Dame fans want to ensure stays on the schedule in perpetuity would be in no jeopardy at all. Notre Dame’s B10 schedules would be immeasurably more entertaining than anything the partial ACC deal could ever deliver.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube , and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire