Notre Dame isn’t playing for a national title, but the stakes are still high vs USC

Sure, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish aren’t playing for a College Football Playoff spot against the USC Trojans on Saturday. The playoff is within reach for USC, but not the Irish.

That’s okay (certainly from a USC perspective). The Irish still have a lot to play for, as John Kennedy of Fighting Irish Wire explains.

We encourage you to read everything Fighting Irish Wire is producing on this game. We’re collaborating a lot with Irish Wire on pregame stories and features, including the burning questions attached to Saturday night’s big clash in the Los Angeles Coliseum. This is the first time USC and ND will play in L.A. since 2018. The pandemic canceled the 2020 meeting in the Coli.

(h/t John Kennedy of Fighting Irish Wire)

CONTROL OF THE RIVALRY

From John Kennedy of Fighting Irish Wire:

For bragging rights, recruiting battles and simply for general program momentum, both first-year head coaches want to win this ballgame badly. What happens in this initial matchup between Freeman and Riley will set the tone for what could be a decade-long battle of heavyweight brands.

RECRUITING BATTLES

Kennedy:

Notre Dame and USC seem to always overlap in recruiting efforts to pull top end talent to their respective schools. Adding to this, it’s traditional for the Irish staff to stay out west and recruit after the USC game on years where it falls as an away game at the Coliseum. Knocking off a pair of top-five teams in a month’s span and then recruiting USC’s territory fresh off a win at their place would certainly be something Notre Dame fans would be most thankful for this year

TROJANS PLAYOFF PURSUIT

Kennedy:

This isn’t just about the Notre Dame side of things. All it took was one year, lots of excitement, and NIL money, and USC is sitting with one loss and in prime position for a playoff berth in Lincoln Riley’s debut season in Troy. Notre Dame can end this hope with a victory Saturday night.

CALEB'S HEISMAN PUSH

Kennedy:

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is very much in the mix for college football’s most prized individual award. It’s one that both Notre Dame and USC are very much used to winning historically. He has accounted for 3,480 yards and 33 touchdowns this year. USC would like nothing more than for this game under the brightest of lights in L.A. to be not only a final playoff push but also a Heisman coronation ceremony on full display. Notre Dame would like nothing more than to ruin both of these dreams at once.

MULTIPLE TOP 5 WINS FOR THE IRISH

Kennedy:

After a decade-plus of these complaints, first-year head coach Marcus Freeman has a chance to do something Kelly never did. Freeman can knock off two top-five teams in the same year. After dominating Clemson, a win over USC would certainly show Irish fans that there is without a doubt a “higher ceiling” under Freeman than Kelly.

SOME ADDED THOUGHTS FROM US

We thank Fighting Irish Wire for working with us all week to cover this game.

We would point out — in terms of the stakes involved in this game — that Caleb Williams has a chance to nail down the Heisman Trophy in much the same way that Carson Palmer did in 2002. Palmer’s huge game against Notre Dame in Los Angeles sealed the Heisman 20 years ago.

OTHER HIGH STAKES

If USC beats Notre Dame, it will clinch a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

11 WINS

USC can win 11 games with a victory over Notre Dame. That’s big.

USC WINNING 11 GAMES SINCE 2008

It has happened only once, in 2017. Time to make some new history.

SWEEPING NOTRE DAME AND UCLA

Beating both Notre Dame and UCLA is a central goal of every USC season. The Trojans can pull off the feat by winning on Saturday.

NUMBER OF TIMES USC HAS SWEPT NOTRE DAME AND UCLA SINCE 2011

Once, in 2016.

IRISH IN L.A.

This would be USC’s first win over Notre Dame in Los Angeles since 2016.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire