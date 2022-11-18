Notre Dame injury update ahead of Boston College game

When you make it to the last couple of weeks of November no football player is 100%. That’s certainly the case for Notre Dame as with two games remaining, plenty of players are dealing with their own issues from concussions to bruises to sprains and plenty else.

Marcus Freeman’s final media availability before Saturday’s senior day kickoff against Boston College took place on Thursday. During it, he updated the status of more than just a few of the players who are battling through some things. Here is the latest we have from Freeman on several of the Fighting Irish players working to return to the field.

Tobias Merriweather, WR

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Freshman wide receiver [autotag]Tobias Merriweather[/autotag], who recorded his first career reception and took it for a touchdown against Stanford is out as he remains in concussion protocol.

Brandon Joseph, S

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After saying safety [autotag]Brandon Joseph[/autotag] was out for Boston College on Monday, Freeman didn’t walk it back but called the Northwestern transfer doubtful for action Saturday.

Jack Kiser, LB

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Linebacker [autotag]Jack Kiser[/autotag] continues to play through some pain as he has ankle and thigh issues but is probable for Saturday.

JD Bertrand, LB

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame’s leading tackler, is expected to return against Boston College after being scratched due to a groin injury last week against Navy.

Jayden Bellamy, CB

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Freshman cornerback [autotag]Jayden Bellamy[/autotag] continues to work his way back as he’s in concussion protocol. Bellamy is redshirting in 2022.

Aidan Keanaaina, DL

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

After suffering a torn ACL during spring football, Aidan Keanaaina (#92 above) could possibly return for the bowl game. Keanaaina has recently begun taking snaps in practice on the scout team.

Cane Berrong, TE

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Tight end [autotag]Cane Berrong[/autotag] tore his ACL during a practice last October. Berrong is in his sophomore year at Notre Dame and is “pretty much back” according to Freeman.

Will Schweitzer, LB

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Roughly a month ago linebacker Will Schweitzer underwent an undisclosed medical procedure. Freeman stated he won’t be cleared until after the season.

