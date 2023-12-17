Notre Dame incoming freshman quarterback already practicing with team

Incoming freshman quarterback CJ Carr hasn’t even signed his national letter of intent yet but he’s already practicing at Notre Dame.

That’s because a new rule allows early entrees to practice for bowl games with their squads. Carr, a four-star quarterback from Saline, Mich. has taken advantage of exactly that and the early returns are positive.

“Today he was slinging the ball around,” Marcus Freeman told the media Saturday. “He’s going to be a great player.”

Carr is of course the grandson of former Michigan head football coach Lloyd Carr. Carr was one of Notre Dame’s first commitments in the 2024 recruiting class and helped played recruiter for over the past calendar year.

“It’s just good to have him here in that comfort,” Freeman said. “As you move into winter and you move into spring ball, he’s not starting Ground Zero. He knows what the expectations are. He’ll know where to go. He’ll be able to help those guys that are coming in January figure it out.”

The early signing period officially opens on December 20 as Carr and several other recruiting prospects will make their pledges to Notre Dame official.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire