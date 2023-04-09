Notre Dame included in top 12 of 2024 prospect fresh off a visit

Sometimes in recruiting, it’s great to have the last visit before a recruit makes a decision and for Notre Dame and Ohio cornerback Aaron Scott that was the case.

It wasn’t a commit by the 71st overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings, it was Scott’s release of his top 12, which the Irish were included. He’s fresh off a recent visit to South Bend, which must have given him a positive impression of the program.

If you scan his twitter activity, Scott isn’t sharing something from what has happened on every visit he has taken, so it has to be viewed as a good sign for Notre Dame.

HAPPY EASTER🫶🏽, Til see was 12🤔 pic.twitter.com/yqQiZvixBr — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) April 9, 2023

Scott has yet to give any indication of when he will make his verbal but you would have to think that Notre Dame has a chance to steal another prospect from Ohio.

Great time in Notre Dame! Irish fans lmk?? #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/HhPVvqurgZ — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) April 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire