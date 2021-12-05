The Notre Dame impact of Oklahoma coaching search

Since Notre Dame football started it’s friends-with-benefits deal with the ACC in 2014 the most successful conference program in that time has been Clemson and it hasn’t been particularly close. Clemson has won a pair of national championships in that time, appeared in a couple more, and been a regular in the College Football Playoff.

Now it appears Clemson’s coaching staff is taking a significant hit as reports have defensive coordinator Brent Venables close to accepting a deal that would make him Oklahoma’s next head coach.

Dabo Swinney has obviously done a fantastic job with Clemson, taking a program that was a longtime college football punchline to the highest of levels. He’s however done it with Venables as his right hand man the entire time as Venables joined Clemson’s staff in 2012 and has been among the highest paid assistant coaches in all of college football during that time.

Obviously Clemson’s quarterbacks and star offensive players get a lot of press over the last few years but their defenses have remain stacked the entire time. Venables was a longtime member of Bob Stoops’s Oklahoma staff before joining at Clemson.

I don’t doubt Swinney will have success but in terms of the stability Clemson has had the last decade the loss of Venables is seemingly as big of loss as any team could have nationally in terms of an assistant coach. This will be a fascinating and impactful for Swinney and Clemson going forward.

And just a heads up, Clemson makes a trip to Notre Dame Stadium on November 5, 2022.

Be sure to follow our colleagues at Sooners Wire for everything regarding this coaching hire

