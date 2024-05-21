Notre Dame ignores ‘sideshows,’ takes high road in recruiting

Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?