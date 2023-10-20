Notre Dame humbles the best QB in college, but they still won't make the CFP

Last week, I saw a Notre Dame team that can compete with anyone in the country. They intercepted Mr. Everything, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, three times in the first half before running away with it, 48-20. Constantly pressured, Williams finished 23-37 for 199 yards and those three interceptions. Where was the effort the week before against Louisville, losing 33-20? How good is Louisville? They lost to now 2-4 Pitt, 38-21? That performance will haunt them as the rest of the season. If the Irish were still in a conference, they'd have hopes of a CFP berth but with only four spots available, they're done. The 35-year drought (1988) continues. (As a side note, simply the best pregame media spread in the country!)

That was an ill-advised kick

South Carolina, after finishing 8-5 in coach Shane Beamer's first year, was looking to take the next step this year. After blowing a 10-point lead and losing to Florida, 41-39, they fell to 2-4, Beamer had seen enough. He took his frustration out on a Gatorade cooler and kicked it, only to suffer a broken bone in his right foot. Now while nothing is amusing about anybody suffering an injury, even Beamer expressed his sentiment. "It was ... a gut-wrenching, emotional loss. I was frustrated and kicked something." Yuh think? I can attest to his frustration, having done the same thing during my youthful days, but television has taught me better to throw the cooler than kick it.

How the West will be won is anyone's guess

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost their starting quarterback Cade McNamara for the season and are now led by Deacon Hill who was an abysmal 6-of-14 for 37 yards against Wisconsin. He's completed under 38% of his passes this season. How bad is the Big Ten West? Iowa is 6-1 after defeating the Badgers, 15-6. Their lone loss, a dismantling by No. 7 Penn State, 31-0. Do not count out my awful Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) from winning the West. It's truly that bad.

PAC 12's best may get a repeat performance

The Oregon-Washington game showcased the two best PAC 12 teams. Both left it all on the field and displayed their talents on both sides of the ball. The quarterbacks, Huskie Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix of Oregon, are elite. The Huskies prevailed, 36-33, after Oregon missed a field goal on the final play. Fortunately, with no divisions in the Pac 12, there's a chance both teams will meet again for the final chapter in the Pac 12 Championship game.

Coaches corner

Coach Prime is at it again. He's got a book coming out in March. Deion Sanders is the most recognized individual in college football since Tim Tebow, and he's not playing.

∎Michigan's coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly under investigation by the NCAA for stealing signals or illegally scouting other teams. Although he has emphatically denied the allegations, does anybody care? Fuhgeddaboudit!

∎Texas A&M gave coach Jimbo Fisher a contract extension to his already bloated deal in 2020, fully guaranteeing him almost $100 million through 2031. After going 5-7 last year, the Aggies are 4-3 after losing to Tennessee. All those resources and all that money and very little to show for it. Here's the rub, Fisher's owed $76 million after this year and is going nowhere. The lesson — be careful what you wish for.

My weekly picks

No. 7 Penn St (6-0)+5 at No. 3 Ohio State (6-0): The winner has the inside track in the Big Ten East division. Either way, all roads go through Michigan. The Buckeyes are coming into their own. They have a special receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. and when healthy, one of the best running backs in TreVeyon Henderson. Most of all, quarterback Kyle McCord is making big plays with his receivers. For Nittany Lion coach James Franklin, it is another chance to return to the national stage. Their quarterback Sean Clifford needs to play turnover-free football and their defense, which is untested, needs to limit the Buckeyes' explosiveness. A tall task in Columbus but take the points because Penn State may finally be ready for the moment.

No. 17 Tennessee (5-1)+9 at No. 11 Alabama (6-1): It's the third weekend in October and you know what that means: Vols v. Tide. Last year was arguably the best game of the season, and ended on the final play as Tennessee broke a 13-game losing streak, winning 52-39. But last year, both teams were better. They each have new starting quarterbacks (Vols Joe Milton and Bama's Jalen Milroe) and neither has been impressive. The loser is out of CFP consideration. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M, 20-13, and Bama beat Arkansas last week, 24-21. Hardly resounding victories. The conventional thinking is Bama finds a way but this is an atypical year. I see Monroe turning the ball over because he takes too many chances. The Vols defense is underrated and will at least cover while an outright victory is not out of the realm of possibility.

No. 14 Utah (5-1)+7 at No. 18 USC (6-1): You already know about Williams, who is expected to be the NFL's first overall pick. He's so good he tries to throw the football though defensive players. Didn't work well last week and won't work well against a superb Utah defense. Coach Lincoln Riley has proven once again he is an offensive genius, develops quarterbacks but has no clue how to coach this defense, which has yielded over 40 points the past three games alone. Looks like Utah starting quarterback Cameron Rison will again be on the sidelines. The Utes are doing it with their running game and their defense, yielding just 73 points in six games. Their coach, Kyle Whittingham, is as good as it gets but he's not playing with a full deck on offense and the Trojans will look to avenge two losses to the Utes last year, the latter in the PAC 12 Championship game. Utah covers at least!

No. 16 Duke (5-1) at No. 4 Florida State (6-0)-14: A magical year for the Seminoles. Duke's only loss was last minute against Notre Dame, 21-14. While starting quarterback Riley Long could return, he won't be at full strength. Seminoles roll!

My record: Another perfect week against the spread, finishing 4-0 and now 17-4 on the season.

followtheschreib61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Notre Dame Fighting Irish rout USC, but still won't make CFP