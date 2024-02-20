Notre Dame has huge news regarding NCAA College Football video game

For a little while, it looked like Notre Dame football fans wouldn’t be able to play with their favorite team when the NCAA College Football video game returns.

Well, the bug was squashed on Tuesday as the Irish officially announced that they are backing up their players and will allow them to be in the game. Outgoing athletic director Jack Swarbrick was quoted as saying “after nearly two years of work with EA Sports, we’re proud to announce that our fans around the world will be able to play as the Fighting Irish in the upcoming College Football franchise.”

It has been over 10 years since gamers have been able to fire up a new version of EA Sports College Football, but a new edition will return this summer.

Statement from University VP and AD Jack Swarbrick on EA Sports College Football video game series and continued support of our student-athletes and NIL https://t.co/vOLotEq0hT pic.twitter.com/q576dwFnCx — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) February 20, 2024

Like many, I am extremely excited to get a chance to play once again, and finally can retire my XBox 360.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire