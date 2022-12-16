Notre Dame hosting Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer this weekend

The Irish have a few needs that they are going to try and fill via the transfer portal. One of the biggest is quarterback, but there has not been much news from any of the multiple targets Notre Dame is going after. They have already found a kicker, Spencer Shrader, and are hosting former Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith this weekend.

Smith, a grad transfer, played his best football during his final year for the Hokies, catching 37 passes for 674 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs for the six-foot-two-inch and 222-pound receiver. By getting Smith to South Bend, it’s a big first step in gaining a commitment from the transfer.

Appreciate the visit excited to get up there this weekend @ChansiStuckey ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ugCHmkHzY5 — Kaleb Smith (@kaleb11smith) December 12, 2022

The wide receiver unit struggled mightily this fall and with tight end Michael Mayer leaving, the need to add more talent really is paramount. Lorenzo Styles Jr. suffered through a sophomore slump after it looked like he was primed for a breakout after a huge PlayStation Fiesta Bowl last year.

Jayden Thomas showed flashed, but wasn’t consistent. Same goes for Deion Colzie and Tobias Merriweather. If the Irish are able to get a commitment from Smith, it would be a very big transfer portal recruiting win.

