Notre Dame to host Michigan transfer forward Terrance Williams II

With former Princeton guard Matt Allocco now at Notre Dame, the Irish have two scholarships available for transfers. It’s hard to say at this point who will get those scholarships. One possibility is former Michigan forward Terrance Williams II, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Irish are set to host Williams next week. Like Allocco, this would be a nice get for the program. Last season, Williams more than doubled his scoring average from the season before by putting up 12.4 points a game. He also averaged a career high 1.5 assists a game. During the 2022-23 season, his 8.8 rebounds a game ranked among the best in the Big Ten.

It will take a little time before the Irish can develop more of their own scorers from within. Until that time, high-scoring veterans from the transfer portal will do. Hopefully though, more homegrown talent will become the norm before too long.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire