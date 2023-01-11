Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.  That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit.  Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.

Wide receiver C.J. Williams was a Notre Dame commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle for months.  After Brian Kelly left for LSU, Williams ultimately flipped to USC very late in the process.  Williams entered the transfer portal last week and according to the great Tom Loy of 247Sports, is supposed to visit Notre Dame this weekend (subscription required).

Williams snagged four receptions for 34 yards in his debut season for the Trojans.  He was rated as a four-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School a year ago and was supposed to be part of Notre Dame’s three-wide receiver class that ultimately consisted of just Tobias Merriweather.

Related

Notre Dame receiver commit Cam Williams thrills in season opener

Williams choosing Notre Dame this time around would go a long way in catching the wide receiver room up to speed on where it needs to be.  It wouldn’t be considered elite by any means with his addition but it’d be another solid addition to a room that is starting to compile young talent.

List

Notre Dame Football: Transfer portal tracker for 2022-23

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

