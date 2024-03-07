Notre Dame to host 2026 5-star Ohio offensive tackle in early April

One of the best players in the 2026 class has now scheduled a visit to Notre Dame for next month.

Maxwell Riley, the 6-foot, 5-inch and 263-pound offensive tackle will come to South Bend on April 6th, his last officially scheduled visit of the spring. The nations No. 13 overall prospect and 4th ranked player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings still has yet to pick a date to visit his home state power Ohio State, who is viewed as the current favorite.

Riley told 247Sports Tom Loy (subscription required) that this will be his first time visiting Notre Dame he has “heard nothing but great things about the program, staff, campus, etc.”

Elite offensive lineman Maxwell Riley, #247Sports' No. 13 overall player in the class of 2026, has five big visits on deck this spring. He spoke in-depth about each program he'll see in the very near future. VIP Story: https://t.co/YJ3fqLn2kO@bigmax2026 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/zOfzuai32H — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire