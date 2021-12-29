Notre Dame’s home slate vs. Duke postponed

Men’s Basketball New Year’s Day Game Against No. 2/2 Duke Postponed



The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball contest with No. 2/2 Duke, scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022, has been postponed. The announcement was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, as Duke is adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The league and both schools will attempt to reschedule the contest later this season. Tickets for the game will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be provided soon by the Notre Dame Ticket Office.

The ACC also announced the following men’s basketball schedule changes for games on Saturday, Jan. 1:

Virginia at Syracuse – time change to 6 p.m. on ACC Network (originally scheduled for 8 p.m.)

North Carolina at Boston College – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at Noon or 1 p.m. (TV network TBA; originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Noon)

Louisville at Georgia Tech – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU (originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.)

Boston College and Georgia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report as well.

Notre Dame’s next contest will be against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.