Notre Dame holds steady in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

It might not have been the prettiest win for Notre Dame but as the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll was released, it showed that again, a win is a win regardless of the situation. The Irish stayed in their preseason spot, 7th, as a few teams around them had some movement.

Clemson, which lost to Georgia, fell from 2nd to 6th, one spot above the Irish. Georgia jumped switched with the Tigers, behind the seemingly unstoppable Alabama at the top. Ohio State and Oklahoma also switched, but they are both firmly inside the top 4 teams.

Looking ahead at Notre Dame’s schedule, Wisconsin fell two spots to 15th after their loss to Penn State, Cincinnati is right behind the Irish at 8th, Virginia Tech entered the rankings at 21st after beating North Carolina, who fell to 22nd. USC held steady at 14th, meaning there are now five ranked teams the Irish could face this year, all in a row.

Check out the full rankings below, with their previous weeks ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (5)

3 – Ohio State (4)

4 – Oklahoma (3)

5 – Texas A&M (6)

6 – Clemson (2)

7 – Notre Dame (7)

8 – Cincinnati (10)

9 – Florida (11)

10 – Iowa State (8)

11 – Oregon (12)

12 – Iowa (18)

13 – Penn State (20)

14 – USC (14)

15 – Texas (19)

16 – UCLA (NR)

17 – Wisconsin (15)

18 – Utah (NR)

19 – Coastal Carolina (24)

20 – Ole Miss (25)

21 – Virginia Tech (NR)

22 – North Carolina (9)

23 – Oklahoma State (22)

24 – Miami, FL (16)

25 – Arizona State (NR)