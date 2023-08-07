How Notre Dame Is Holding Strong Amid College Football Chaos

College football fans have gone from the lazy and hazy dog days of summer to a daily news bonanza seemingly overnight. Even just within the Notre Dame program alone, the news has been fast and furious between camp coverage, green jerseys, apparel deals, TV booth announcements, recruiting, etc. But if we pull the scope back a bit further, we can see that there are much bigger moving dynamics in play.

The Pac-12 is no longer going to exist. Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big 10, others to the Big 12. Some unfortunate schools will no longer be in a Power 5 conference, which will permanently damage them. Top ACC schools are trying to secure outside funding to escape the conference. Meanwhile, Notre Dame sits in South Bend Indiana comfortably enjoying the freedom of Independence.

Let’s examine how and why this is so.

Under Armour Deal

Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Gerad Parker Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.

Nd Spring Football

UNDER ARMOUR

Even if you wanted Notre Dame to partner with Nike or Jordan instead of Under Armour for any variety of legitimate reasons, you cannot deny that Notre Dame did great on the financial part of the deal with Under Armour. That matters. Now more than ever. The reality is Notre Dame being independent means they need to forge their own path financially. Landing 100 Million over 10 years was a terrific get.

Being able to command this kind of money as a single independent entity flexes Notre Dame’s brand power. Moves like this are what allows the Irish to remain independent. Do I feel that 10 years may be a bit too long of a commitment? I do. But the money is right, and in today’s climate, as much as I hate to admit it, that is of utmost importance in the resource arms race the sport has become.

Upcoming TV Deal

Nov 17, 2018; New York, NY, USA; NBC sportscaster Kathryn Tappen on the field prior to the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing has been announced yet, but after reading the tea leaves, I suspect Notre Dame and NBC will soon announce a new TV deal, a robust one that is certain to draw ire from those who don’t like Notre Dame. What leads me to believe this?

First, the hiring of Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports TV Exec for the AD job is a big sign. Secondly, Notre Dame not flinching a bit when this recent round of Big 10 expansion became news indicates to me that they know their independent TV deal will allow them to compete with the Big 10 so there is no pressure to join a conference for that primary financial reason.

12 Team Playoff

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Due to all of the changes between conferences, some getting larger, some smaller and some ceasing to exist, I believe the previously agreed upon playoff plan must be revisited to adjust to the changes. No matter what the format, its safe to say Notre Dame will have a reasonable playoff path each year.

If the Irish are able to land a great clothier deal, a great TV deal and have fair playoff entry paths as an Independent, there is simply no reason for Notre Dame to feel compelled to join a conference. Right now, Notre Dame is standing its ground and it seems to be working. Will this always be the case? Time will tell.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire