Notre Dame hockey welcomes new freshmen class

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame hockey head coach Jeff Jackson has announced the incoming freshman class for the 2021-22 season, which includes forwards Tyler Carpenter, Sasha Pastujov and Hunter Strand as well as defenseman Ryan Helliwell.

“Although we have a smaller freshmen class in number, they will each make an impact in their own way,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “Each player brings different intangibles to our team that we need and that will help us win hockey games.”

Tyler Carpenter | Forward | Palatine, Illinois | Omaha (USHL) | 6-0 | 183

Played the last four seasons in the USHL, totaling 39 goals and 47 assists for 86 points in 223 games.

Last season, played for Omaha and scored 10 goals and added 11 assists for 21 points and also had 34 penalty minutes in 50 games.

It marked his third season with Omaha after playing for the Lancers in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Skated for Chicago in 2019-20, notching 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists to go along with 80 penalty minutes.

Also played his first two full USHL seasons with Omaha, recording 13 points in 2017-18 (7-6-13) and 24 points in 2018-19 (11-13-24).

A product of the Chicago Mission program (2013-17).

“I wanted to come to Notre Dame because I knew it would be the best place to better myself as a player and as a person. Notre Dame has the best culture in the country.”

Sasha Pastujov | Forward | Bradenton, Florida | USNTDP | 6-0 | 188

A prospect in the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he was 18th in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings (North America skaters).

Played the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the USNTDP, finishing with 102 total points (37-65-102) to rank 23rd in program history.

In 2020-21, he skated in 34 games and totaled a team-high 52 points on 23 goals and 29 assists.

Also set the USNTDP’s all-time record with a 21-game point streak.

Played in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game and was named the Most Outstanding Player after scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist.

In 2019-20, tied for the team lead with 50 points on 14 goals and 36 assists.

With Team USA, took part in the 2020 U-17 Five Nations Tournament (second place), the 2019 U-17 Four Nations Tournament (first place) and the 2019 World U-17 Challenge (second place).

Played U-14 and U-16 AAA with the Compuware program.

Younger brother of Michigan players Michael (2017-pres.) and Nick (2016-20) Pastujov.

“I chose to come to Notre Dame because it checked all my boxes for what I was looking for in a school with prestigious athletics and academics. I felt it would be a great place for me to grow on and off the ice.”

Ryan Helliwell | Defenseman | Burnaby, British Columbia | Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL) | 6-0 | 192

Played the past three seasons in the BCHL, including the 2020-21 season with the Trail Smoke Eaters and the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Langley Rivermen.

Finished his BCHL career with 10 goals and 36 assists in 113 games.

In 2020-21, played 18 games and scored three goals while adding eight assists for 11 points go go along with 30 penalty minutes in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.

Named the Top Defenseman in the Penticton Pod following the abbreviated season after his 11 points led his team’s defensemen in scoring.

During his second BCHL season with Langley, had 23 points on seven goals and 16 assists in 48 games.

Helliwell added three goals in four playoff games for Langley in 2019-20.

Played for the Canada Black team at the 2018-19 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, skating in five games.

Skated for the Burnaby Winter Club from 2015-18 before joining Langley.

“I chose Notre Dame not just for the hockey program but because of the culture and amazing atmosphere this place has.”

Hunter Strand | Forward | Anchorage, Alaska | Tri-City (USHL) | 5-11 | 187

A prospect in the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he was 55th in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings (North America skaters).

Played the 2020-21 season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL) after skating with the USNTDP from 2018-20.

With the Storm, notched 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points to go along with a +10 rating.

His 49 points and 29 assists were the top totals on the team, while his 20 goals also tied for the team lead.

With the USNTDP, played 103 career games while scoring 18 goals and adding 11 assists for 29 points.

With Team USA, skated in the 2018 Four Nations Tournament (second place) and the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Played for the Alaska Oilers 16U AAA program and the South Anchorage 14U AA program prior to joining the USNTDP.

“I chose Notre Dame because of the atmosphere. Everyone here wants to help you achieve your goals and reach your full potential.”

