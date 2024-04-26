Notre Dame hockey fans can Paint the Ice at Compton Family Ice Arena

Notre Dame’s season wasn’t that great as it finished with a 15-19-2 record and lost its final five games. But that isn’t deterring the Irish from giving their fans a final opportunity to gather at Compton Family Ice Arena one final time before turning the page to next season.

It has become common in recent years for hockey teams to invite fans to paint their ice surface at the end of the season before they melt the ice. The Irish are providing that chance during their annual Paint the Ice event, which first was held in 2018.

Season-ticket holders will receive early entry beginning at 5 p.m. along with a photo opportunity in the Irish’s locker room. The general public will be allowed in from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Notre Dame students, faculty and staff can take part throughout the event, as can Saint Mary’s and Holy Cross students.

Prepare to show off your best artistic work on the ice. I would fail miserably at it because I can’t paint or draw to save my life. For those who can though, hold nothing back. But make sure there’s room for other people to paint, too.

