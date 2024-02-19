Notre Dame’s hiring of Mike Denbrock one of the top of the offseason

It has becomes a fairly normal practice in the Marcus Freeman era of Notre Dame football, when a coordinator leaves, he replaces them with a better option.

That’s exactly what happened this offseason, as offensive coordinator Gerard Parker left to take the Troy head coaching position. Freeman needed veteran at the position and went to LSU and hired Mike Denbrock.

That move was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 coordinator hire of this past offseason, the second best offensive coordinator addition in the country. Denbrock comes with a lengthy resume, as he helped Jayden Daniels win the Heisman this past season and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, the top coordinator in the country.

Which coordinator hire will have the biggest impact on the 2024 season? 🤔 MORE: https://t.co/vDKHHTEGdB pic.twitter.com/C254Ws2IPD — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 16, 2024

Cody Nagel, who comprised the list, called it a “potential perfect match” with quarterback Riley Leonard after what he did with Daniels. The new Irish signal caller “could lead to big returns in South Bend,” exclaimed Nagel.

Many expect to see a much more explosive Notre Dame offense this coming season, and paring it with the already impressive defense, this team could have a huge 2024 season.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire