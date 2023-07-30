Notre Dame hints what they’ll wear against Ohio State

One of the marquee matchups of the 2023 college football season is when Ohio State travels to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The game will be under the lights, a 7:30 p.m. EST start time with much of the nation tuning in to watch what transpires in the conclusion of their home-and-home series.

What we will find out tomorrow is what the Irish intend on wearing on September 23rd as their official X, the website formerly know as Twitter, shared a post about head coach Marcus Freeman wearing green. The Irish head coach quoted the X’s, with a classic line from the movie “Jerry McGuire.”

Did you know the human head weighs 8 pounds???? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/lZnCzphjN0 — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) July 30, 2023

All signs at the current moment are pointing towards the Irish wearing green when the Buckeyes come to town.

