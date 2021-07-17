Notre Dame head coaches who also played college football

It’s amazing to think that for all of its rich history, Notre Dame has had only six former college football players as head coach. To make it even more amazing, you have to go all the way back to the beginning of the program’s history of coaches to find half of them. What’s more, it has been 36 years since the Irish had a former college player in their head coaching role. With Brian Kelly only four wins away from passing Knute Rockne on the program’s all-time list, it doesn’t appear the Irish will be adding to this short list anytime soon.

Whichever former college football player eventually ends up as Notre Dame head coach will be joining some rare company. We’re talking three apiece in the 19th and 20th centuries with none coming in the 21st yet. Until then, Irish fans will have to settle for these men holding what is a rare distinction in South Bend:

Gerry Faust

Sep 1981, unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Gerry Faust (center) yells from the sidelines. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gerry Faust was a quarterback at Dayton in 1956 and 1957. In 20 games, he threw for 756 yards and four touchdowns while running for two more touchdowns, but he also threw 13 interceptions. From 1981 to 1985, he coached the Irish to a 30-26-1 record and split two bowl games.

Terry Brennan

Notre Dame head football coach Terry Brennan, left, talks with tackle Bronko Nagurski Jr., during football practice at South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 1, 1958. Nagurski, a senior, is from International Falls, Minn., and is the son of Minnesota's 1929 All-American tackle. (AP Photo)

Terry Brennan was an Irish running back from 1945 to 1948. On 266 attempts, he ran for 1,269 yards. He led the Irish to a 32-18 record from the sidelines between 1954 and 1958. During his tenure, Notre Dame had three All-Americans: Al Ecuyer, Ralph Guglielmi and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung.

Elmer Layden

The Four Horsemen of Notre Dame, (L-R) quarterback Harry Stuhldreher, fullback Elmer Leyden, left halfback Jim Crowley, and right hafback Don Miller. George Strickler, Knute Rockne's student publicity aide posed the four players, dressed in their uniforms, on the backs of four horses from a livery stable in town. (Photo by Notre Dame University/Getty Images)

Elmer Leyden is a legendary figure in Notre Dame history as one of the Four Horsemen. During the Irish's first national championship season in 1924, he ran for 445 yards and six touchdowns on 120 attempts. He took over as both coach and athletic director in 1934 and held those positions until 1940, accumulating a 47-13-3 record during that time. He became NFL commissioner immediately after leaving Notre Dame, then was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.

Frank Herring

Frank Herring was a quarterback at the University of Chicago in 1893 and 1894. When he came to Notre Dame in 1896, people surely didn't think he had the intention of making the university intramural sport of football an official collegiate sport. That's exactly what happened, and the Father of Notre Dame Football had a 12-6-1 record from 1896 to 1898. He also was the athletic director and coached the basketball and baseball teams.

H.G. Hadden

H.G. Hadden began his collegiate career as a tackle for Michigan in 1894. The next year, he arrived at Notre Dame for his lone season as coach and a 3-1 record. In the loss to Indianapolis Artillery, he served as player-coach.

James Morrison

Before arriving in South Bend in 1894, Morrison was a tackle at Michigan. Notre Dame, which had established its program only seven years earlier, was looking for its first coach and had Michigan manager Charles Baird in mind. Instead, Baird sent Morrison, whom Notre Dame paid $40 (roughly $1,200 in today's money) for two weeks of work. His intense focus on conditioning gave him a 3-1-1 record.

