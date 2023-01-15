Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sends love and condolences to Air Force and Georgia

Over the last few days, college football has lost some players and a staff member with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman being well aware of the losses.

Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown passed away after suffering a medical emergency going to a class. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and support staff member Chandler LeCroy were involved in a single-vehicle car crash that saw both of them pass away. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon was also in the car but suffered just a cut on his head that required stitches.

It’s been a difficult couple of days across the nation and Freeman made a statement about both programs, sending his love and condolences.

Being part of a collegiate football program is like being in a fraternity, even if you are on a different campus, there is still a connection. It’s great to see Freeman take a leadership role and make a statement. He is showing the country why he was the correct choice to lead the Irish program, on and off the field.

