Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has made his decision on transfer quarterback

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman used this past weekend’s bye week to analyze his team, specifically the quarterback position.

He had previously announced that during this off Saturday, he would make an assessment about the signal caller depth and if the Irish would once again head to the portal to address the issue.

In Freeman’s Monday press conference, he let everyone know that Notre Dame will indeed look to the portal for depth or potentially another quarterback starter.

Two of the last three years has seen the Irish have transfer starters, Jack Coan and Sam Hartman, with Tyler Buchner sandwiched between them.

We now know the course of action the Irish will take this offseason, but at the current moment, we have no idea who Freeman will target in the portal. Not many players have entered, so we will have a much clearer picture as soon as the regular season ends and also following bowl games.

