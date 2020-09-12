Notre Dame, head coach Brian Kelly agree to contract extension through 2024

Notre Dame, Brian Kelly agree to contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is sticking around.

Saturday, the university announced a contract extension for Kelly that runs through the 2024 season.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbick said in an announcement Saturday they agreed to terms of the deal with Kelly in March. The initial plan was to announce the move at the school's Blue-Gold spring football game in April but decided to delay the announcement after shifting to remote learning.

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” Swarbrick said.

Kelly is in his 11th season as head coach of the Fighting Irish, holding a 92-37 record (.713), including 21 vacated wins from the 2012 and '13 seasons. He took Notre Dame to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and the 2019 College Football Playoff.