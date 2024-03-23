Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman singles out this true freshman as impressive during spring

It’s always interesting to see which early enrolling freshman make noise during the spring, and Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman singled out one in particular on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive end Bryce Young, the son of former Irish legend Bryant, has shown that he belongs early in spring camp. Freeman expanded oh how the 6-foot, 7-inch and 245-pound end has been the most impressive freshman during these early practices.

It really shouldn’t surprise many, even though Young wasn’t the top ranked prospect in Notre Dame’s 2024 class, he was still ranked as the No. 73 overall player and 11th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Marcus Freeman says defensive end Bryce Young, son of former Irish d-lineman and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Bryant Young, is the Notre Dame early enrollee freshman who's been the most impressive so far in spring ball. pic.twitter.com/k9VOScWzDQ — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 23, 2024

As the expectations are growing, it’s hard to envision Young not making some noise this coming fall.

