Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo wins record 11th ACC Rookie of the Week

There’s a new queen for weekly freshman honors in ACC women’s basketball, and it’s Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. When Hidalgo won her 11th ACC Rookie of the Week honor this week, she broke a tie with Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson, who earned the distinction 10 times only a season ago.

Ironically, it likely was Hidalgo’s performance in the win over Latson’s Seminoles on Sunday that put her over the top. No, her 27 points didn’t beat the 30 she scored in the loss to Louisville, but she also had nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Additionally, she broke skylar diggins’ program record by bringing her steals total for the season to 115.

With the Irish having a tough schedule in the final month of the regular season, we’re about to find out just how much more Hidalgo can do in her first collegiate season. If what we’ve seen so far is any indication, it will be something special.

