Notre Dame had 10 players on field for last two Ohio State offensive plays

Notre Dame absorbed a brutal loss in the final second Saturday against Ohio State.

And, the Fighting Irish had 10 players on the field for the Buckeyes’ last two offensive plays.

Notre Dame only had 10 players on the field in the last two plays of the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/kZml51NMnt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2023

FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho was incredulous.

It sounded like ND coach Marcus Freeman was being a good leader in addressing the subject, not throwing anyone under the bus.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said the Irish were trying to get a fourth lineman on the field on the last play of the game but didn’t want to get penalized. pic.twitter.com/eo3PmSyV8H — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 24, 2023

There’s no way ND wanted to align without a down lineman over the left side of the OL pic.twitter.com/tvBmjWsfmt — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 24, 2023

