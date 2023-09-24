Advertisement

Notre Dame had 10 players on field for last two Ohio State offensive plays

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Notre Dame absorbed a brutal loss in the final second Saturday against Ohio State.

And, the Fighting Irish had 10 players on the field for the Buckeyes’ last two offensive plays.

FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho was incredulous.

It sounded like ND coach Marcus Freeman was being a good leader in addressing the subject, not throwing anyone under the bus.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire